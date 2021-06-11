Blake Lively shares a touching photo with her dad after news of his passing

Following the news of her dad‘s tragic passing, Blake Likely shared a photo with her late father on social media. This week it was revealed that Ernie Lively died on June 3 at the age of 74 following cardiac complications. It was reported by that all of his family, including his daughter Blake and his wife Elaine, were by his side when he passed. On Thursday, June 10th Lively shared an old photo to her Instagram story smiling and resting her head on her father’s shoulder with a brown heart. Her husband Ryan Reynolds shared her post on his story.

©Blake Lively



Blake’s IG post

Ernie married Blake’s mother Elaine and adopted her three children, Lori, Robyn, and Jason, from a previous marriage. They became parents Eric in 1981 and Blake in 1987. All five of his children followed in his footsteps.

Ernie was in the entertainment industry himself, and the first film Lively had was technically a small part in her dad‘s movie The Sandman, back in 1998. The father-daughter duo then acted together in her first official job portraying “Bridget Vreeland” in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Ernie played her dad in the film.

Ernie also starred in feature films like The Dukes of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch, and Passenger 5, per Mirror. And appeared on the TV shows Murder She Wrote, The West Wing, Seinfeld, and The X-Files.