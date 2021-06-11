Kris Jenner approves of Travis Barker but doesn’t know why Kourtney Kardashian reposted a vial of his blood

Kris Jenner might have wanted Kourtney Kardashian to rekindle things with Scott Disick in the past- but she’s happy with her new choice. On Thursday, June 10th the momager gave her seal of approval during a phone interview on the radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest’s co-host Tanya Rad told Jenner, “I live for the Kourtney and Travis romance story” adding “I love their love.” The proud mom replied “Isn‘t it great? I know, it’s the best.” Rad also tried to get to the bottom of Kourtney’s recent Instagram story that showed a vial of Barker’s blood.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney Kardashian reposts Travis Barker‘s blood

On Monday the Poosh founder reposted the drummer‘s Instagram story showing a vial filled with fresh red blood with his name and birthday on it. The whole giving each other blood thing has already been by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox but the Kardashians have never been known for being original. Kourtney reposted the photo on her story and added a black heart without any explanation.

“I need to know your thoughts are on the vial of blood,” the cohost asked Kris. Unfortunately, Kris isn’t sure what‘s up with it either. “Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means,” Kris quipped. “I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on.”

Kris was speaking to Seacrest about the end of “KUWTK” after 20 long seasons but we all know it could never really end. Disney has a multi-year deal to produce “new global content” with the Kardashian-Jenner family that will stream on Hulu and Disney Star platforms later this year. And we can expect to see Barker on the show, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian‘s Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured.”