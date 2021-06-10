Jennifer Garner gives Jennifer Lopez her ‘seal of approval’ with ex-husband Ben Affleck

While reports about how Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion are abundant, many have wondered- what about Jennifer Garner? Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement in 2004 and were both married within a year to Garner and Marc Anthony. They’ve both done a great job co-parenting since their divorces and when it comes to Garner, she has reportedly given Lopez her “seal of approval.” J.Lo’s ex-husband and father of her twins seems to feel the same way. Check out all the details below.

According to an US Weekly insider, “J.Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.” A source also told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, “Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity.” They added, “As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy.” Lopez‘s ex-husband seems to feel the same way. A source told ET, “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” noting, “his main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”

Lopez and Garner have crossed paths over the years and US Weekly’s source noted, “J.Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.” And the JLO Beauty founds thinks Affleck is just as good as a dad. A source told US Weekly, “Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him.” “She saw how well he treated and interacted with her kids and fell back in love with him.” Their friends even see this time around as a “forever” type of thing, “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been” the source said.

Lopez seems pretty at peace when it comes to ending her past relationships but Affleck has called his divorce from Garner the biggest regret of his life. He told the New York Times in 2020, “…I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems” adding “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.”