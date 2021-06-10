Kim Kardashian scared after receiving disturbing package from obsessed fan

Kim Kardashian is thinking about requesting another restraining order, against an obsessed fan who recently sent a disturbing package to her mansion.

It was reported that the man has been constantly harassing the 40-year-old reality star, even making a fake marriage license for him and Kim.

He also posted an unsettling note, which read “Queen Kimberly is sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor,” making the mother of four concerned for her safety.

The gift was sent on June 3, with the individual asking Kim to meet, and including contraceptive pills in the package.

Kim’s personal security team was able to intercept the package, and it was pointed out that this could be the same man who has been trying to enter the Kardashian’s gated community since February.

During the first encounter with her security team, the man said he was there to take the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians out for dinner, following news of her controversial divorce to Kanye West.

This is not the first time the entrepreneur feels threatened by an obsessed fan, as she was recently forced to request a restraining order against a man who wanted to pursue a “physical relationship” with her.

Both situations are making Kim feel uncomfortable and scared, as she claimed to “never shared her address” before.