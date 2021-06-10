Ariana Grande shows off outfit outtakes from her upcoming debut on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande is showing off some looks that didn’t make it to her upcoming debut on The Voice.

On Wednesday, June 9, the “thank u, next” singer shared a few of her outfit “outtakes” from the singing competition series on Instagram. In a some of the images, she wore a black crop top and mini skirt, finishing the look with a pair of oversized thigh-high boots.

©Ariana Grande





The 27-year-old also showed off a second look, which was the complete opposite of the first, posing in a pastel pink-patterned bralette and matching pants. To compliment both looks, Grande had her hair styled in her signature sleek ponytail.

“outtakes @alfredoflores @nbcthevoice,” she wrote in the caption, giving a shoutout to her photographer and friend Alfredo Flores along with the series, which will return this fall with Grande as a judge.

Following her recent wedding, Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, recently stepped out for their first public appearance since getting married last month.

©Ariana Grande





According to E! News, a source close to the couple says they enjoyed a date night with a few friends this past weekend at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.

“They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel,” the insider shares of their night out on Saturday, June 5.

The source went on to say that the newlyweds weren’t afraid to put their love on full display during their first outing as a married couple.

“Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time,” the insider said. “You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married.”