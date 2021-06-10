Jennifer Lopez rocks multi-colored jumpsuit while hanging out with her ‘coconuts’

Jennifer Lopez and her entourage were recently captured having a good time while walking around Miami. The superstar included her beloved coconuts, Emme Maribel Muniz, and Maximilian David Muniz, and friends in her trip.

Lopez, as usual, caught everyone’s attention by rocking a multi-colored front zippered jumpsuit. The singer, actress, and businesswoman paired the outfit with Nike sneakers and an adorable light blue Louis Vuitton purse.

Lopez’s outing comes after the Daily Mail reported that J.Lo is ready to start again in Los Angeles to be closer to her man, Ben Affleck. Affleck has a home near Brentwood close to his children and ex-wife Jenner Garner, and Lopez has a $28 million mansion in Bel Air.

A source told The Sun, “Before A-Rod, J.Lo spent more time in LA than in Miami, but while she was with him, Miami became their family base.” The insider continued, “They were there all the time and [Lopez] was living there most of the time with him and his girls, but now that they’ve ended their engagement, she is looking towards LA.”

The insider went on to reveal that Miami reminds her of “HIM” seemingly alluding to Alex Rodriguez, “right now, Miami reminds her of HIM, and for work, LA has always been more convenient” they said. They went to explain that when Lopez lived in Miami, “she was always flying back and forth to meetings and photoshoots, rehearsals and for filming so obviously LA makes a lot of sense.”

TMZ also published photos of Lopez touring different schools in Los Angeles to enroll her and Marc Anthony’s 13-year-old twins. “She has been looking at schools for Max and Emme and is looking for a new house near Ben. NOT WITH HIM.” They explained the break-up has been harder on the kids than the singer. “It’s way too soon and the breakup from A-Rod has been super hard on the kids. Much harder than it’s been on Jen,” the source said.