Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wears mini version of her mom’s iconic Australian Open catsuit

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, love a matching mommy-and-me moment--but the 3-year-old’s latest recreation just might be the most adorable yet.

Following in her mom’s footsteps during a recent tennis session, the toddler sported a miniature version of the iconic, one-legged catsuit her mom wore at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Olympia’s father, Alexis Ohanian, shared a photo of his daughter in the one-leg outfit to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

©Olympia Ohanian





The Reddit co-founder’s post included several different snapshots of the 3-year-old posing on the tennis court, wearing her hair in two buns with coordinating hair ties that matched the red, pink and black suit. She even wore matching black, grey, and pink Nike sneakers as she held up with her racket for the camera.

While fans were more than excited to see the adorable recreation, her mom wasn’t as excited, since her husband apparently shared the photos to social media a little prematurely.

“Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄,” Williams wrote down in the comments section of Olympia’s post.

“Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight,” she added. “And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL.”

©Olympia Ohanian





Williams’ original Australian Open outfit was worn by the athlete back in February, which she donned as a tribute to the late, great track star Florence Griffith Joyner.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” Serena said after her first match at the time, according to ESPN. ”Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing.”

“This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court,” she explained. “The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is so brilliant.’”