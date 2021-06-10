Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly battle it out in the trailer for the film that started their love story

Midnight In The Switchgrass--the film that started the love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly--is finally heading to theaters after a long time in the making.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film just dropped, which stars the lovebirds sparring with one another in some seriously intense scenes. The pair met while shooting the film, which ended up launching their real-life romance.

Set to be released next month, Bruce Willis co-stars in the film, with both he and Megan playing FBI agents who join a cop (Emile Hirsch) in trying to track down the criminal behind a string of murdered women.

In one particularly heated scene, Kelly approaches Fox in a hotel room, where things quickly turn from steamy to violent.

“You belong to me—you understand what I’m saying?” MGK’s character tells her. ”Now lift up that skirt.” That’s when Megan refuses and quickly knocks the knife out of his hand before going on to teach him a lesson.

Last year, in an interview for Kelly’s album, Tickets to My Downfall, Fox describes their meeting as a moment that changed everything.

The couple met in early 2020 on set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. At the time, Fox had been with husband Brian Austin Green for nearly 15 years, also sharing three sons: Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon. But despite that history, when Megan and MGK first laid eyes on one another, she says she knew in an instant that she was done for.

When talking about the experience she had working with him on the film, Fox told Nylon: “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed.”