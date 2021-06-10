Angelina Jolie grabs a hot dog with her sons on family trip to New York

Angelina Jolie channeled her inner New Yorker on a recent trip to the Big Apple, taking her kids to an iconic spot to order some hot dogs at a place that’s beloved by locals.

The Maleficent actress was spotted grabbing food and drinks at the iconic Gray’s Papaya with two of her sons during her birthday trip to NYC. She was photographed ordering food for herself and her sons Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, at the eatery’s Upper West Side location.

Even though the outing was simple, Jolie was still sporting a classic look, wearing a white cotton T-shirt tucked into a gray tweed maxi skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a gold watch, a cream canvas Louis Vuitton purse, open-toed nude Ferragamo mules, and of course, a gray face mask to keep everyone safe.

As for the kiddos, they kept things more casual in T-shirts and sneakers.

The 46-year-old and her six children were previously spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Saturday for their visit to the city for the actress’ birthday, which was on Friday. In addition to Pax and Knox, Jolie also shares 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and Knox’s twin, Vivienne, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Jolie talked about the fact that her job as a mother has been nothing but a blessing, revealing that her kids are sometimes the ones taking care of her.

“I have six very capable children,” the actress gushed. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”