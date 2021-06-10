Kanye West dating history: all the women who have stolen the rapper’s heart

For the past decade, we’ve seen Kanye West attending red carpets, filming music videos, and forming a family with Kim Kardashian; however, the rapper’s dating history includes a diverse group of women spanning from strippers to models.

Now that Kardashian filed for divorce, and West is living by himself in Wyoming, the musician uses his single life to meet and date other people, including model Irina Shayk. According to Page Six, the pair have chemistry. “Kanye and Irina are seeing each other. It’s casual at the moment, but they are into each other,” the insider shared. “It’s been going on for a few weeks now.”

©GettyImages



Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Shayk and Kanye met over a decade ago when she appeared in the rapper’s 2010 music video for “Power.” The connection stood there, and two years later, she walked in his Paris Fashion Week.

Another model that caught Kanye’s attention is Selita Ebanks. The duo briefly dated in 2010. Both made several appearances on red carpets, and as if it is a tradition, Ebanks also starred in one of the rapper’s music videos.

©GettyImages



Kanye West and Selita Ebanks attend 2010 New Yorkers For Children Fall Gala

The also fashion designer has a very mediatic relationship with former stripper Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. Their split couldn’t be any further from amicable; in fact, Rose accused Kardashian of “homewrecker,” claiming that Ye’s interest in the businesswoman is the reason why they didn’t end up marrying.