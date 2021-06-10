Kanye West dating history: all the women who have stolen the rapper’s heart

From models to aspiring actresses, the musician love history includes a diverse group of women

For the past decade, we’ve seen Kanye West attending red carpets, filming music videos, and forming a family with Kim Kardashian; however, the rapper’s dating history includes a diverse group of women spanning from strippers to models.

Now that Kardashian filed for divorce, and West is living by himself in Wyoming, the musician uses his single life to meet and date other people, including model Irina Shayk. According to Page Six, the pair have chemistry. “Kanye and Irina are seeing each other. It’s casual at the moment, but they are into each other,” the insider shared. “It’s been going on for a few weeks now.”

Kanye West Show : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012©GettyImages
Irina Shayk walks the runway during the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Shayk and Kanye met over a decade ago when she appeared in the rapper’s 2010 music video for “Power.” The connection stood there, and two years later, she walked in his Paris Fashion Week.

Another model that caught Kanye’s attention is Selita Ebanks. The duo briefly dated in 2010. Both made several appearances on red carpets, and as if it is a tradition, Ebanks also starred in one of the rapper’s music videos.

Patrick McMullan Archives©GettyImages
Kanye West and Selita Ebanks attend 2010 New Yorkers For Children Fall Gala

The also fashion designer has a very mediatic relationship with former stripper Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. Their split couldn’t be any further from amicable; in fact, Rose accused Kardashian of “homewrecker,” claiming that Ye’s interest in the businesswoman is the reason why they didn’t end up marrying.

MTV Video Music Awards 2009 - Arrivals - New York©GettyImages
Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Aspiring actress Brooke Crittendon also made it to the red carpet with West. The relationship only lasted a couple of months, but Crittendon hung out with Kanye’s mother at the 2006 Grammys.

The 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room©GettyImages
Kanye West, Brooke Crittendon and mother Donda West

Designer Alexis Phifer started dating Kanye West in 2002. The pair broke up in 2004, and reconnected in 2006, and got engaged. In 2008, they broke up again; according to the rapper, his schedule was too complicated.

Patrick McMullan Archives©GettyImages
Kanye West and Alexis Phifer attend SAPPORO Presents Kanye West’s Album Toast Party

When West started his music career, his high school sweetheart Sumeke Rainey stood by his side to support him and love him unconditionally. Although Kanye promised he would marry her on his 2004 song “Never Let Me Down,” they parted ways when the musician started making headlines and gaining fame.

