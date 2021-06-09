Elizabeth Olsen confirms she got married in secret to Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen just casually revealed she is married to long-time partner Robbie Arnett.

Loading the player...

The 32-year-old star of WandaVision talked about the unexpected update on her relationship, suggesting they got married in secret at some point during their time together.

During her recent virtual interview with Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth explained that she had to conduct the interview from her bathroom, because of the noise her neighbor was making with a construction project.

The two stars talked about her upcoming projects and her success with Disney’s WandaVision, however fans were more surprised when the actress suddenly referred to Robbie as her husband.

She went on to explain that she had been in the U.K. for seven months, and just “got back two days ago,” noticing a sweet gesture from Robbie.

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?” in reference to the decoration in her bathroom.

So there you have it, the couple may have secretly tied the knot, after starting their relationship in 2017 and making their first red carpet appearance in September of that year.

And although the pair like to keep a low profile, it was reported that they got engaged back in summer 2019, but didn’t want to give an official announcement.