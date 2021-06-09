Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s son Connor looks unrecognizable in rare selfie

Connor Cruise, the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, decided to debut his new look in a recent social media selfie.
The 26-year-old uploaded a rare snapshot of himself to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 8. In the photo, he showed off his fresh haircut and cheekily wrote in the caption, “New face, who dis?”
His fresh look is a little different from the most recent pictures Cruise has posted of himself while out and about. Not only that, the last photo the former actor shared that wasn’t adventure-related was back in March 2019--so this selfie is definitely rare for him.
Over the past few months, the Red Dawn star has given the world a better look at how he enjoys his personal time by posting photos of himself enjoying going fishing, also creating a whole other social media account just focused on grilling food.
It’s no surprised that Connor isn’t the most active person on social media, as his mother, Nicole Kidman, has spoken before about her desire to keep her kids away from the internet, tabloids, and everything in between.
Back in October 2020, Kidman appeared on the daytime show Loose Women, where she talked about her parenting experience and how her 12-year-old daughter with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, is eager to be involved in social media, confessing that it’s “just a constant push and pull.”
She went on to say that “a lot of parents would say the same thing,” in reference to the content her daughters may encounter online and how tough it is to oversee their online presence.
Both parents usually stay tight-lipped about their relationship with their adopted kids, but Kidman has opened up about why on certain occasions.
Back in 2018, she told Who Magazine, “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”
The actress did reveal in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair that Connor and his sister Bella “had English accents when they were little” since their family lived in England while filming Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady.