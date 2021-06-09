Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates the return of Broadway with epic ‘Tonight Show’ number

Broadway is set to reopen later this year, and no one could be more excited than Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Tuesday, June 8, the actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and the late night host celebrated Broadway’s upcoming return with a star-studded musical number.

Deemed “Broadway’s Back” and set to the tune of “You’ll Be Back” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit Hamilton, the skit see the pair paying tribute to a multiple different Broadway hits, including songs from West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Book of Mormon, in addition to many others.

For the legendary performance, the duo was also joined by a group of Broadway stars like Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, and Laura Benanti.

Just last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway would reopen on September 14, with tickets for productions reopening at 100% capacity in theaters once they reopen.

“NEW: Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow,” Cuomo tweeted at the time. ”Broadway is [a] major part of our state‘s identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again.”

Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King will be the first shows to make their grand reopenings when Broadway restarts after more than a year of being shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This good news for Broadway comes as another stage favorite by Lin-Manuel Miranda is making its way to the big screen.

In The Heights, the new movie adaptation of Miranda’s 2008 Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to theaters on Friday. The show first premiered at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the same stage where Hamilton will reopen on September 14.