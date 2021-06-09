Meghan Trainor talks baby Riley’s ‘fun personality,’ new projects and more

Meghan Trainor’s new chapter brims with joy. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter seems busier than ever with countless projects in development, including a brand new collaboration with Verizon 5G and major overall deal with NBCUniversal Television. Of course, her and husband Daryl Sabara’s newborn Riley is number one on the list.

“He’s the greatest thing ever!” Meghan beamed about the four-month-old while chatting with us. Her and Daryl welcomed their first child together in February, and now it’s all about that baby.

Read below for our interview with the powerhouse “All About That Bass” singer, where she gets candid on: motherhood, self care, manifesting with music, her dream sitcom idea and more.

Meghan Trainor teamed up with Verizon for The Biggest Upgrade Ever to glow up her summer with 5G

First, we’re here today because you’re a part of the biggest Verizon 5G upgrade campaign ever! Can you talk to us about it and how you got involved? “Yes! Thank you for letting me talk about it! I’m so excited. They’re trying to put the power of 5G in everyone’s hands, which is amazing cause we need to get there. It’s really exciting cause it’s for new and existing customers. Anyone can join and be involved. I’ve been with Verizon since sixth grade... so, I’ve been a fan. It’s so easy: all you have to do is trade in an old phone - it could be broken, damaged, doesn’t matter - and sign up for one of their best unlimited plans and they’re gonna give you a new phone. It’s crazy! Just like that. Plus, it’s 5G and already loaded with entertainment and music. It’s Verizon’s way of glowing up your summer.

Yes! We love your song “Glow up.” You have so many anthems that empower people. When I was talking with Verizon we were like, ‘I have a song called “Glow Up” and you’re whole thing is about glowing up’ and they were like, ‘this is destiny’ and I was like, ‘this is destiny!’ It was perfect.

It really is! When you’re making music do you have people in mind you hope to inspire? I have you in mind. Sometimes I’ll think of a song like my “Mom” song. I was like, I want a song that plays in cards every year for Mother’s Day. And it happened. It’s like the biggest manifestation I ever will do. I go into the studio and go, ‘I wanna write an anthem that when people wake up in the morning they can just blast it and feel great about themselves.’ Like “Glow Up.” I know that with age I glowed up and I just wanna help fans out there know like it’s alright. Give it time and you’ll glow up.