Kanye West spotted with rumored rebound Irina Shayk on birthday trip to France

Just a few months after responding to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, it looks like Kanye West has already moved on.
After weeks of rumors surrounding the status of his relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk, the pair was spotted together in the French region of Provence on Tuesday, his 44th birthday.
According to reports from TMZ, West and Shayk were seen smiling and strolling around on the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with some friends, but also by themselves, looking very much like a couple. The outlet confirmed they are 100% romantically together, but their sources say it’s unclear how serious they are at this point.
While this may come as a surprise to many fans of both Kanye and Irina, these two have actually known one another for more than a decade. Back in 2010, Shayk appeared in the rapper’s music video for “Power.” Around the same time, he name dropped her on his G.O.O.D. Fridays track, “Christian Dior Denim Flow.”
More recently, the supermodel--who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper--was spotted wearing a DMX tribute shirt out in NYC, which was designed by Kanye himself. So, it seems like these two have been getting reacquainted for a while now.
This comes as Kim Kardashian surprised fans by wishing her estranged husband a happy birthday, also telling the rapper she loves him “for life.”
In honor of the musician’s 44th birthday on Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media to show some love. Kim posted a sweet family photo of her and Kanye alongside their three oldest children--North, 7, Saint, 5 and Chicago, 3--while riding on a private jet. Together, the pair also share 2-year-old Psalm, who wasn’t born yet at the time of the pic.
While posting for Kanye’s birthday amid their divorce is a kind gesture in itself, what really got fans talking is Kim’s caption, which proves things are still amicable between the pair despite an impending divorce.
“Happy Birthday,” the reality star wrote. “Love U for Life!”
In the comments section, friends and family sent love as fans begged for the couple to get back together.
“I hope they get back together ❤️” one fan wrote. “Why did you leave him Kim 😢” said another.
Unfortunately for KimYe hopefuls, it looks like Mr. West has already moved on.