Katie Holmes congratulates ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. for his short film ‘Almost A Year’

Emilio Vitolo Jr. is premiering his new short film Almost A Year at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes is among the first to congratulate him publicly.

“ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival. I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!!,” she wrote. “I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca website. Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker,” she concluded.

The pair became public in 2020 after Holmes split with Jamie Foxx in August 2019. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first, and things were moving very fast,” a source told Page Six.

Fans of the couple were used to see them strolling in NYC together; however, in April, Holmes was caught buying flowers solo on the Upper East Side. To date, the couple hasn’t confirmed if they have parted ways. According to Elle, Holmes and Vitolo were first spotted together in August 2020 by TMZ while grabbing dinner at the Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in Manhattan.

“They adore each other and can’t get enough of one another,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Another insider said, “In the past, it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners’ lifestyle. But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself.”