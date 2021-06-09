Alex Rodriguez celebrates ‘In the Heights’ premiere week with a $96,000 giveaway

What would you do with 96,000 dollars? Would you buy a house or a car? Pay medical bills or travel the world? Would you help someone in need? Whatever your heart and mind desires might become a reality thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Warner Bros. Pictures’ In The Heights, and Presidente.

The iconic Dominican Pilsner will be giving one deserving recipient a life-changing prize of US$96,000 — the same amount as the winning lottery ticket that inspires one of the biggest musical numbers in the movie.

In the film, residents of Washington Heights envision what they would do with the money, from pursuing higher education to saving a family-owned business, and now is your turn to do the same!

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Warner Bros and a film like ‘In the Heights,’ that boldly celebrates Dominican and Hispanic culture,” said Alex Monroy, Senior Brand Director, Presidente at Anheuser-Busch. “As the beer of the Dominican Republic, this partnership gives us the opportunity to champion our brand birthplace but also the cultural identities and stories of many Hispanic communities and Presidente drinkers stateside.”

Presidente Chairman Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Washington Heights, will lead a small panel tasked with reviewing submissions and selecting a worthy recipient of the US$96,000 from Presidente. “We know $96,000 can change someone’s life for the better,” said the former baseball player. “Just like the musical and movie, this money can help turn dreams into reality, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

The contest begins at 10:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) on June 1, 2021 and ends at 12:00:00 p.m. EDT on June 11, 2021 (“Contest Period”).

Two Ways To Enter

Facebook

Upload a photo explaining how $96,000.00 could change your life, tag @presidenteusa, and @Intheheightsmovie and include the hashtag #Contest (“Entry”). You must be a registered user of Facebook and follow @presidenteusa and @Intheheightsmovie on Facebook to enter the Contest on Facebook. Facebook registration is free and can be obtained by logging on to www.Facebook.com and following the online instructions to open an account.

Instagram