Kim Kardashian shares epic then and now for National Best Friend Day

Sorry to anyone other than Allison Statter who thought they were Kim Kardashian’s best friend. On Tuesday the KKW Beauty Instagram account shared a then and now of the besties to announce a giveaway and Kim looked like she barely aged. According to DailyMail, the photo is about 20 years old and they recreated it perfectly. They announced in the caption 5 “besties” could enter the contest to win KKW X ALLISON Lip Crayons.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim and Allison

Statter is the daughter of music producer Irving Azoff and the industry executive managed everyone form from Christina Aguilera and Journey to the Eagles, per PEOPLE. Statter found success in her own regards and opened the Los Angeles-based celebrity and influencer marketing, public relations, and branding agency Blended Strategy Group. The Kardashian and Azoff families are close and have attended each other‘s Christmas parties for years. Khloe Kardashian even had her wedding to Lamar Odom at Allison’s father’s home in Beverly Hills.

The besties go all the way back to grade school and she collaborated with Kim on the KKW makeup line this past year. In a 2020 “Inner Circle” video on her website and app Kim said revealed, “I know I always say ‘my BFF,’ and I definitely have lots of them but Allison and I go way, way back.” Kim reminisced about elementary school and called her “bossy.” “In elementary school, you were so bossy,” Kardashian said. “You were in a different school district, and I introduced you to, like, Ashley and all those girls. And you just, like, came in and took over, and you were so bossy.” The Skims founder admitted she would love stealing her lunches and said, “I always loved my best friend Allison’s lunch because she always got lots of Cheetos and Oreos.”

20 years later, Allison is the one getting all the juicy Kardashian gossip. “Allison is like the first person that I would call if there was like a huge family drama. Like, before anyone,” Kim admitted.