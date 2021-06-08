Ashley Tisdale admits she is struggling with her post-baby body

Ashley Tisdale is having a hard time feeling comfortable with her body, after welcoming her beautiful baby girl Jupiter Iris in March.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star opened up about her struggles with body image, explaining that although she is constantly working out, hiking, doing pilates and riding her Peloton, she still doesn’t feel entirely comfortable.

She also admitted that she has been letting Instagram mess with her head, comparing her own personal journey post-pregnancy, with models and influencers, asking herself “wait they just had a baby and they look like that??”

The actress is known for being completely open with her fans and followers, and now she is revealing how she feels in her lifestyle site, as she wants to get real about her body following her pregnancy.

Ashley says she “started to fit into some jeans again, but not the size she was wearing before,” confessing that she wants to appreciate her body more and give it enough time to recover, highlighting the fact that “your body just created and gave life to another human being.”

She is also urging her fans to “be kind to yourself,” and avoid negative thoughts like “you‘re not good enough, you could look better.”

Vanessa Hudgens recently shared her excitement about her long-time friend becoming a mom, admitting that she is just “over the moon for her,” adding “I cannot believe it still, but I’m very emotional and very excited about it.”