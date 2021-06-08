Kim Kardashian says she loves estranged husband Kanye West ‘for life’ in birthday message

Even though their marriage has come to an end, there are no hard feelings between Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband, Kanye West.

In honor of the musician’s 44th birthday on Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media to show some love. Kim posted a sweet family photo of her and Kanye alongside their three oldest children--North, 7, Saint, 5 and Chicago, 3--while riding on a private jet. Together, the pair also share 2-year-old Psalm, who wasn’t born yet at the time of the pic.

While posting for Kanye’s birthday is a kind gesture in itself, what really got fans talking is Kim’s caption, which proves things are still amicable between the pair despite an impending divorce.

“Happy Birthday,” the reality star wrote. “Love U for Life!”

She also posted some more memories onto her Instagram Story, including a baby picture of Kanye, a photo of them as a couple, and another family picture with West and the kids.

In the comments section, friends and family sent love as fans begged for the couple to get back together.

“I hope they get back together ❤️” one fan wrote. “Why did you leave him Kim 😢” said another.

Kim’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also posted a tribute to the “Spaceship” rapper on Tuesday, posting a picture of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson alongside KimYe while on vacation.

“Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”