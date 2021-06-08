Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter get a piercing every year for her birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her special tradition with her 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin.
The Hollywood star turned entrepreneur is promoting her new Goop G. Label Jewelry collection, which includes a design dedicated to her eldest child.
Gwyneth explained that the pair get a new piercing every year on Apple’s birthday, adding that she was a big inspiration for this collection and helped her refine the designs.
“She‘ll definitely be ’borrowing’ her namesake earrings,“ she shared.
Gwyneth is constantly including her daughter in her brand, as they recently had the most hilarious interaction on TikTok, with Apple describing her mother’s morning routine, which included her skin care products.
The actress created the Apple Circle Pavé Drop Earrings for her collection, honoring her daughter with a trio of hoops that feature 44 diamonds, retailing for $1,450.
The special piece of jewelry is one of six of the designs the star created for Goop‘s jewelry collection.
She also confessed that she doesn’t differentiate between day and night, so each item of her collection is designed to use in every occasion.
“If I invest in a great piece of jewelry, I‘m going to wear it all the time. I’ll sleep in it, wear it on the red carpet and pick up Moses from school in it,” Gwyneth added.