Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter get a piercing every year for her birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her special tradition with her 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

The Hollywood star turned entrepreneur is promoting her new Goop G. Label Jewelry collection, which includes a design dedicated to her eldest child.

Gwyneth explained that the pair get a new piercing every year on Apple’s birthday, adding that she was a big inspiration for this collection and helped her refine the designs.

“She‘ll definitely be ’borrowing’ her namesake earrings,“ she shared.

Gwyneth is constantly including her daughter in her brand, as they recently had the most hilarious interaction on TikTok, with Apple describing her mother’s morning routine, which included her skin care products.