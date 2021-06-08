Kevin Jonas remembers being abandoned in the ‘middle of nowhere’ by an angry bus driver

Kevin Jonas just shared a story from the early days of The Jonas Brothers, which doubles as an excerpt from the band’s upcoming memoir, Blood: A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers.

Fans of the band have been waiting for the release of their memoir-- which the brothers co-authored with Neil Strauss--for years now. Finally, the book is set to be published by Dey Street Books on November 9.

In preparation for the memoir’s release, the brothers shared some information about the book in a press release.

“This book is intense! I think I overshared,” Joe Jonas said.

“We all did. That’s what memoirs are about,” Kevin added. “Telling your truth.”

“But what if your truth is different than mine…?” Nick Jonas asked.

It’s safe to say they’re having fun with it.

Check out the excerpt, via PEOPLE, down below:

“In Idaho, we accepted a gig on Super Bowl Sunday at a bar that didn‘t allow anyone under twenty-one to enter. We had to wait in the bus until it was our turn to perform. Then we ran in, played a set that everyone hated because we were responsible for the sound being turned off on the game, and then immediately left the premises.

In case it’s not completely obvious, these shows did not pay well, when they paid at all. At first, the label supported us, but over the past couple of months, there had been a lot of behind-the-scenes instability there. And someone, somewhere, made a decision that they’d spent enough money on us. So, they stopped covering our costs while we toured, which wasn’t a good sign for the album that was supposed to be their number-one priority.