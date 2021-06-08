Simone Biles has done it again! Athlete breaks record as the woman with the most wins

Simone Biles just broke the record as the woman with the most wins at the all-around U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The gymnast completed her routine with ease and an overall score of 119.950 – surpassing Clara Schroth Lomady’s record of six titles.

To date, and after earning her seventh title, Biles is tied with Alfred Jochim as the most American with winnings. “It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run,” she said on NBC. “It’s really crazy.”

The 🐐 does it again!@Simone_Biles now holds 7 Senior Women's All-Around national championships, the most of all time! #USGymChampspic.twitter.com/6XQ9KEJsDF — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 7, 2021

Last month, the athlete became the first woman to land Yurchenko double pike during a competition. The world champion gymnast competed at the GK US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

As explained by CNN, the Yurchenko double pike is “a high-difficulty skill historically only done by men” consisting of gymnasts doing “roundoff onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and ending with a piked double backflip into the air to landing.”

©GettyImages



Simone Biles doing the Yurchenko double pike

“I was just thinking, ‘Do it like training. Don’t try to like overdo anything,’” the 24-year-old star said. “Because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things, and I did a little bit, but at least I was on my feet. It’s a new vault, and I’m proud of how today went.”

The elite gymnast will continue her training to secure her spot at the Tokyo Olympics, beginning in late July. Biles will participate in the US Olympic team trials from June 24 to 27 in St. Louis.

Watch Simone Biles’ performance below