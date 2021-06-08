Liam Payne and Maya Henry break up their engagement

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry have decided to go separate ways, calling off their engagement just 10 months after their official announcement in September 2020.

The singer recently appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast and was asked if he was single, revealing that he had indeed broken up with the 20-year-old model.

The former couple had moved in together during lockdown, following Liam’s proposal, however he is now confessing that he is not very good with relationships, and he needs to work on himself before being with someone else.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I‘m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he explained

And although the One Direction star didn’t say exactly what went wrong, he wished Maya the best and said he “wasn‘t giving a very good version” of him anymore, so it ultimately was “best for both of us...but it just feels like that.”

The pair started their romance in 2018, shortly after his split from Cheryl Cole, with Liam recently opening up about his friendship with her, co-parenting his 4-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend.

Liam previously described his life in quarantine with Maya, admitting that he was very grateful and blessed but they had their ups and downs. The model has yet to comment on their split, but the singer hopes “she’s happy.”