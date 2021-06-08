Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez go on their first date night out since getting married

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, recently stepped out for their first public appearance since getting married last month.

According to E! News, a source close to the couple says they enjoyed a date night with a few friends this past weekend at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.

“They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel,” the insider shares of their night out on Saturday, June 5.

The source went on to say that the newlyweds weren’t afraid to put their love on display during their first outing as a married couple.

“Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time,” the insider said. “You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married.”

Of course, the singer wasn’t the only one looking completely smitten. The source went on to say, “Dalton had a huge smile on his face throughout the night and they definitely looked to be in the honeymoon phase and so in love.”

This night out comes just a few weeks after Grande and Gomez officially said “I do” in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, Calfornia.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” a source told people of the wedding. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn‘t be happier.”

“It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house,” the source added.