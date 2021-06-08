Chris Pratt lists what he loves about Katherine Schwarzenegger for their 2nd wedding anniversary

In honor of their second wedding anniversary, Chris Pratt is letting fans--and his wife--know everything he loves about Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, June 7 to participate in a Q&A with fans in honor of the press junket for his upcoming action film, The Tomorrow War. Of course, fans asked about more than just the movie, wanting to know about his personal life--which is how he ended up giving an impromptu tribute to his better half. Not only that, his sweet statement just so happened to come on the day before the second anniversary of their wedding.
One fan wrote in to the Q&A session, asking, “What is one of your favorite things about Katherine?”
Pratt replied, “Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith.”
He continued, “Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious...It’s our anniversary tomorrow—happy anniversary! Wish her a happy anniversary.”
This isn’t the first time the Jurassic World star has declared his love for Katherine for the world to see. Back in December, he shared a heartfelt post for the 31 year old’s birthday, posting a photo collage and writing all about their beautiful life together.
Chris Pratt posts emotional tribute to veterans on Memorial Day
Chris Pratt calls wife Katherine Schwarzenegger his ‘hero’: ‘I’m a lucky man’
Katherine Schwarzenegger is grateful to have Chris Pratt as her husband
“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life,” he wrote at the time. “I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you.”
Of course, the love is mutual. When the trailer for Pratt’s latest film dropped last week, Katherine took to Instagram to post about how hard he worked, also saying how proud she is of her husband.
“My sweet and sexy Benjamin buttoning husband’s new movie trailer is out today and it’s AMAZING!” she wrote. “He worked so hard on this movie and it shows in the trailer! Can’t wait for everyone to see the movie! GET READY! So proud of you, I love you!”
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger started dating in the summer of 2018 before getting married just a year later in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019.
Another year later, in August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria. In addition to now-almost-1-year-old, Pratt also shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017.