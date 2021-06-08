Natalia Denegri: a life dedicated to helping others

Natalia Denegri is a fearless woman who came to the United States ready to conquer and has achieved success, and that although she has garnered countless awards and recognitions, she continues to be that simple, accessible woman who is always attentive to the needs of others.

Natalia came to North American soil pursuing her dream of having a television program for children with positive content, that was educational and inspiring at the same time, and that would bring stories of improvement to the homes of Latin American families. This is how ‘Corazones Guerreros’ emerged, a journalistic-children’s show, which was an incredible goal since it began being broadcasted on the CNN Latino screen. So much so that the MegaTV signal wanted it to be broadcast throughout the United States and in eight Latin American countries.

Natalia llegó a suelo norteamericano persiguiendo su sueño de tener un programa de televisión para niños con contenido positivo, que fuera educativo e inspirador a la vez y que llevara historias de superación a los hogares de las familias latinas del país. Así fue como surgió Corazones Guerreros, un show solidario, periodístico-infantil, que fue un golazo desde que comenzó a transmitirse por la pantalla de CNN Latino. Tanto así que la señal MegaTV lo quiso para transmitirlo por todo Estados Unidos y ocho países de Latinoamérica.

“My mission in this life is to bring a ray of light where there is darkness and give a voice to those who need it, and I have the great fortune that my work allows me to do both. I am a lucky woman!,” Denegri.





Fotos: Victor Martínez Acosta | Hair/Makeup: María Luisa Calderon | Locación: Hyatt Ziva Hotel

“The idea of the program was to highlight those individuals who managed to succeed despite what we consider ‘adversities.’ But it soon became more than that; in a space where children can express themselves, tell us their stories, and also show their solidarity with us, the adults, who partner with foundations around the world to bring relief and light to the communities that need it most. This year we also added a different space for children entitled, ‘Nicole’s world.’ Nicole, my daughter, learns and teaches other children like her things about life,” she said in an interview with HOLA! USA.