Natalia Denegri: a life dedicated to helping others

Natalia Denegri is a fearless woman who came to the United States ready to conquer and has achieved success, and that although she has garnered countless awards and recognitions, she continues to be that simple, accessible woman who is always attentive to the needs of others.
Natalia came to North American soil pursuing her dream of having a television program for children with positive content, that was educational and inspiring at the same time, and that would bring stories of improvement to the homes of Latin American families. This is how ‘Corazones Guerreros’ emerged, a journalistic-children’s show, which was an incredible goal since it began being broadcasted on the CNN Latino screen. So much so that the MegaTV signal wanted it to be broadcast throughout the United States and in eight Latin American countries.
Natalia llegó a suelo norteamericano persiguiendo su sueño de tener un programa de televisión para niños con contenido positivo, que fuera educativo e inspirador a la vez y que llevara historias de superación a los hogares de las familias latinas del país. Así fue como surgió Corazones Guerreros, un show solidario, periodístico-infantil, que fue un golazo desde que comenzó a transmitirse por la pantalla de CNN Latino. Tanto así que la señal MegaTV lo quiso para transmitirlo por todo Estados Unidos y ocho países de Latinoamérica.
“My mission in this life is to bring a ray of light where there is darkness and give a voice to those who need it, and I have the great fortune that my work allows me to do both. I am a lucky woman!,” Denegri.
“The idea of the program was to highlight those individuals who managed to succeed despite what we consider ‘adversities.’ But it soon became more than that; in a space where children can express themselves, tell us their stories, and also show their solidarity with us, the adults, who partner with foundations around the world to bring relief and light to the communities that need it most. This year we also added a different space for children entitled, ‘Nicole’s world.’ Nicole, my daughter, learns and teaches other children like her things about life,” she said in an interview with HOLA! USA.
In a short time, Denegri went from being a journalist and presenter to becoming a complete media entrepreneur, opening her own production house ‘Trinitus Productions’ where she began to shape her programs and where the nightly magazine ‘Atrevidas’ was added. In addition, she ventured into the production of films and documentaries, where she won 17 Emmy Awards and multiple other awards from international film festivals.
All this, combined with her strong humanitarian work and in conjunction with the Hassenfeld Family Foundation and Hasbro Toys, were some of the events that led up to her receiving the key to the City of Miami for her commitment to solidarity. She was even recognized by the United States Congress with a diploma for her humanitarian aid.
In addition, the success of the program in the United States and Latin America led to a special cycle in Argentina through the printed and online version of ‘Revista Gente.’ It also reached the whole world in the form of a book under the same name, available in Spanish, English and Italian, which collected the most moving stories of the show and whose success led to her second book entitled ‘Corazón de Mamá,’ in which Denegri recounted her struggle of being a mother and, therefore, she was invited to present at the Bembo Palace in Venice and at the Casa Argentina in Rome, Italy.
And as if that was not enough, her first film ‘Uma’ (in which he produced and acted) was multi-award-winning in Europe and the United States and is a success on the Amazon Prime platform.
“That the work of me and my entire team is considered worthy of such recognition is an honor and encourages us to continue on the same path,” said Denegri.
Similarly, she has just been nominated for two Orion Awards, which are awarded to successful immigrants in 2021 at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis hotel in Dubai. She will also be the presenter for the evening.
In 2017, Denegri organized her first international humanitarian mission to assist the victims of Hurricane María in Puerto Rico, summoning hospitals, companies, doctors and even celebrities such as Adamari López, Johnny Lozada, Carlos Ponce and Henry Zakka, among other figures. “We returned to Miami with 300 people who needed urgent medical attention, who would not have been able to survive on the island without electricity or supplies,” she recalls.
Beginning in 2018, she coordinated several philanthropic missions for Venezuela, and in 2019 she personally traveled to La Guajira, Colombia, where she experienced firsthand the precarious conditions in which the Wayuú communities live.
“More than three thousand children died due to lack of water. When we arrived with the Hasbro team, the Hassenfeld Foundation, Corazones Guerreros and Proyecto Guajira with drinking supplies, the children ran desperately to ask us for glasses to drink… since then we have not stopped helping. During the pandemic, we continued to send clean water, food, medicine, masks, and even volunteers and doctors. We also collaborate with funds for the construction of two schools that bring together the entire community”, she says.
This 2021, her daughter Nicole wanted to join one of the missions and collaborated in the assembly of supply boxes for different organizations of children and families throughout Miami.
Her plans for the future reflect her altruistic spirit and work ethic. “Although COVID-19 is in its final stages in the United States, unfortunately that is not the global reality, especially in Latin America. For this reason, through Corazones Guerreros and in conjunction with the Hassenfeld Family Foundation, we will continue to bring medical assistance, medicine and all the necessary support to the neediest communities.”
