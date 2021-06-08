Khloé Kardashian claps back at troll who compared her face to an ‘alien’

Although Khloé Kardashian believes in aliens, she does not appreciate being compared to one. The reality tv star took social media to clap back at a troll who disrespected her and said hateful comments about her looks.

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has, the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?” the troll wrote, referring to Kardashian’s recent partnership with a migraine medicine.

“Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions,” the mom of one replied. ”Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Khloé’s attack also comes after other social media users labeled her as a “hypocrite” for encouraging fans to use fewer single-use plastics bottles. “There’s something that irks me... I see people taking water bottles and just pouring it into the gallon size refillable plastic water bottles,” she said. “That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just gonna go in a landfill somewhere and potentially cause - you know - pollution when we’re trying to limit our usage of single-use plastics.”

Although Khloé intends to be more conscious about Mother Earth, Twitter users started to point out that she doesn’t practice what she preaches.

“NOT Khloe Kardashian lecturing me about single-use plastic when she literally owns at least 11 cars and throws Gatsby gatherings every weekend with a minimum of 4,000 balloons,” a person wrote.

“So @khloekardashian you’re really concerned about single use plastics?! But not the environmental impact of the excessive balloons & flowers you constantly buy!” another one asked.

After the backlash, the Kardashian clarified what she was trying to say. “Oh my! LOL What drives me is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter,” she said.