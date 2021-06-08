‘90s icon of the week: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is a household name and it all started back in the ‘90s when she was truly just “Jenny from the Block.” In honor of manic Monday, J.Lo is our ‘90’s icon of the week. Born Jennifer Lynn Lopez on July 24, 1969, in New York City the triple threat was raised in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. Her parents, David López and Guadalupe Rodríguez were born in Puerto Rico and emigrated to the United States as children. After starting her career as a dancer, they watched their little girl go from appearing in stage musicals and various music videos to a global superstar. Her career slowly took off after she won a national competition and earned a spot dancing on the popular Fox comedy television series In Living Color as one of the “Fly Girls,” per Biography.

What followed were some small parts in two more series and the TV movie, Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7, in 1993. Her first feature film came two years later with the critically acclaimed, “Mi Familia” (1995). That same year she appeared in Money Train opposite Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrison. But her first big break came in 1997 when she was chosen to play the one and only Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the biopic based on her life, “Selena.” Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe and garnered widespread attention after the release of the film. From then on, Lopez started taking over every avenue of the entertainment industry.

Lopez as Selena

During that time she became a fashion icon by wearing whatever she wanted. She refused to be anything but her glamorous self and wore whatever gown she wanted with a pair of signature hoops.

In 1997 Lopez starred in Blood and Wine, opposite Jack Nicholson, and her role as a federal marshal “Karen Sisco” in Steven Soderbergh‘s Out of Sight, co-starring George Clooney, further solidified she was a bankable movie star. She was married to model and actor Ojani Noa in 1997 and they split in 1998.