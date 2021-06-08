Jennifer Lopez wants to move back to LA to be near Ben Affleck because Miami reminds her of ‘HIM’

It seems the bicoastal long-distance relationship isn’t cutting it for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The Daily Mail reported Monday that J.Lo is ready to start again in Los Angeles to be closer to her man. Affleck has a home near Brentwood close to his children and ex-wife Jenner Garner and Lopez has a $28 million mansion in Bel Air. A source told The Sun, “Before A-Rod, J.Lo spent more time in LA than in Miami, but while she was with him, Miami became their family base.” The insider continued, “They were there all the time and [Lopez] was living there most of the time with him and his girls, but now that they’ve ended their engagement, she is looking towards LA.”

©GrosbyGroup



Bennifer

The insider went on to reveal that Miami reminds her of “HIM” seemingly alluding to Alex Rodriguez, “right now, Miami reminds her of HIM, and for work, LA has always been more convenient” they said. They went to explain that when Lopez lived in Miami, “she was always flying back and forth to meetings and photoshoots, rehearsals and for filming so obviously LA makes a lot of sense.”

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck and Lopez 2021

Lopez was sharing a $40 million waterfront home with her ex-fiancé and their children. Once they split J.Lo found a $130,000 a month Miami bachelorette pad that Affleck has been spending time in. Despite rumors that Lopez is looking for houses with Affleck, the source clarified that that’s not the case.

Earlier this month TMZ published photos of Lopez touring different schools in Los Angeles to enroll her and Marc Anthony’s 13-year-old twins. “She has been looking at schools for Max and Emme and is looking for a new house near Ben. NOT WITH HIM.” They explained the break-up has been harder on the kids than the singer. “It’s way too soon and the breakup from A-Rod has been super hard on the kids. Much harder than it’s been on Jen,” the source said.

Affleck knows a thing or two about the impact breakups can have on kids. He and Garner officially divorced in 2018 and are the parents of three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.