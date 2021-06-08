Karol G parties on a yacht in Colombia and Anuel AA posts cryptic message

Karol G enjoyed her time over the weekend aboard a yacht in Colombia. The “Bichota” singer hosted a group of friends on a boat and the party looked epic as they took shots, and enjoyed each other‘s company. Karol shared clips of the festivities on her Instagram story and it looked like she was enjoying her time in the sun, singing passionately to some of the songs believed to be about Anuel AA. The Instagram account Suelta La Sopa compiled Karol’s stories into a post and the video had her fans speculating in the comments. Shorty after Anuel posted a cryptic message on his story that many believed to be about Karol.

Karol G can do whatever she pleases but the video has people talking. Some said the superstar appeared to be drowning her sorrows in tequila and one fan compared her breakup to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. They wrote, “If that‘s how you feel happy, stick to the bottle... But for Anuel not even a drink of Cocuy 😂😂😂😂😂..” Another commented, “Let her cry the sorrows, and then go find herself a Ben Affleck!!!! Gotta learn from Mami jlo.“

The “Tusa” singer shared a series of stunning photos posing on the yacht with a small stuffed giraffe wearing an animal print bikini and sombrero. She wrote in the caption in Spanish, “They tell me that I match the sea.” The steamy pics were popular on Instagram and have over 3 million likes to date.