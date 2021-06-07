Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres reunite at their youngest son’s graduation

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres reunited on Friday for a special occasion: their youngest son’s high school graduation. Ryan Muñiz was handed his diploma on June 4th and the 17-year-old had his famous parents cheering in the audience. Along with Anthony and Torres were his inseparable older brother, Cristian, and his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Luz Delgado. The proud mama and model celebrated the achievement on social media with a heartfelt message to her son.
The singer shared some highlights of the graduation ceremony, as well as the after-party which included Anthony and other loved ones.
Along with the video, the former Miss Universe reflected about proud she is of her son, who will be leaving for college soon just like his older brother. “🎉Congratulations my Ryan 👨🏻🎓🎓. How proud I am of you..... Of all that you have achieved, of your great talent, your way of being, and your big heart..... You are what I always dreamed of!” the model wrote. ”You are a fighter, nothing stops you...my boy so strong, with your spirit, my leo, powerful, smart, my lion...always teaching me to be strong, to not be afraid and never look down. Congratulations My Baby Ryan 💜👨🏻🎓💜Now, show the world what you can do .... 🙌🏻I love you 😘.”
It’s easy to appreciate the cordial relationship the exes have. Anthony looked happy and relaxed among the family and friends of the mother of his children. He even shared several pictures with his ex-mother-in-law, proving that even though it didn’t work out with Torres, they can still have a happy and healthy relationship.
Torres and Anthony got married for the first time in May 2000. Two years later, the couple married again- this time in a church at the San Juan Cathedral in Puerto Rico. At the time of their wedding, their two children were already born. In October 2003, the couple was surprised by announcing their separation after irreconcilable differences, and in January 2004, they were officially divorced.
Dayanara left Miami and settled in Los Angeles, where she has raised her children alone. Of course, the boys meet with their father every chance they get, and he supports them in their incipient careers as artists: Cristian is a fan of graphic arts, while Ryan has followed in his father‘s footsteps towards music.