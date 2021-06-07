See Halsey’s hilarious response to a fan who says she’s ‘been pregnant forever’

Halsey isn’t sure how some people think she’s been pregnant for so long--especially because she only let the world know about her bun in the oven a few months ago.

Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to post a series of photos, which included a few photos of her baby bump. After seeing the flicks, one fan commented, “You’ve been pregnant forever.”

While they probably didn’t mean any harm, Halsey decided to set the record straight, dropping a laughing emoji before replying, “I only announced it like 4 months ago.”

The 26-year-old let the world know she was pregnant in late January, sharing a series of sweet baby bump photos on Instagram and writing, “Surprise!”

Since the big announcement, the “Without Me” singer has continued to provide updates on her condition throughout her pregnancy, giving fans a glimpse into her Where the Wild Things Are baby shower and even reflecting on her body throughout the process.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body,” Halsey wrote on Instagram in February. “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

This comment about being pregnant forever is far from the first time the singer has dealt with unwelcome speculation from fans. Some followers recently started speculating about the artist’s pregnancy journey, which caused Halsey to, once again, take to social media to send a message.

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?” she wrote on Instagram in March. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”