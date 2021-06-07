Jessica Alba shares a photo of her eldest child on her 13th birthday

Jessica Alba is officially the mother of a teenager!

On Monday, June 7, the Honest Company founder took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her eldest child, Honor Marie Warren, as she turned 13-years-old.

“I’m not really sure how this happened... my baby is a teenager!!!” she wrote over the photo.

The actress went on to share a longer post on her page, writing a sweet, heartfelt message to her first born.

“My teenager!!!! This is 13!” she began. “Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you 😢...”

She continued, “I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo. You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl!”

“I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment,” Alba concluded. “I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita.”

While Alba is enjoying watching her children grow older, there have also been some awkward moments that come with the territory.

Just last month, Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, revealed what happened when their 9-year-old daughter Haven walked in on them during an intimate moment in the bedroom.

“It was the worst,” Warren said. “We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’”

While Warren thought the situation was funny enough to just laugh the entire time, Alba admitted that she “started crying.”