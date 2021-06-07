Sophie Turner goes back to red hair for the first time since ‘Game of Thrones’

Blondes may have more fun, but Sophie Turner only lasted a few years before returning to life as a red head.

The actress posted a photo onto Instagram on Sunday, blocking out her face by holding up her phone in the mirror--but that didn’t stop fans from noticing her signature platinum blonde hair had been dyed red.

In the pic, she’s standing in her bathroom while showing off her Olivia Rodrigo shirt, tagging the “good 4 u” singer.

©Sophie Turner





That same day, the 25-year-old showed off her newly dyed ‘do while attending the Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game with husband Joe Jonas at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first time Turner has rocked the red hair since filming Game of Thrones and the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix back in 2019.

While Sophie hasn’t addressed her red hair, Turner likely dyed it for her new role in HBO Max’s true crime series, The Staircase.

Her involvement in the project was announced just last week. According to Deadline, the actress is set to play the role of Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s (Colin Firth) adopted daughters, in a series about his North Carolina family and the “suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas attending a baseball game pic.twitter.com/2K109AQmje — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) June 7, 2021

Back in 2018, Turner spoke to ELLE about switching from blonde to red, saying she used to dye her hair red every single week for Game of Thrones.

“Now I wear a wig, because I love my blonde too much. I started wearing a wig in season seven because I had dyed my hair blonde, and it wasn’t the best experience, so we couldn’t really dye my hair back red,” Turner said. “I started using [hairstylist and global ambassador for Wella Professionals] Sonya [Dove], and I started using WellaPlex, so then my hair was actually healthy enough to dye it back red for the new X-Men. Then, I just craved going back blonde, because Sonya did such a good job. So, I was just like Game of Thrones, you’re going to have to wig me!”

Turner went on to compare the experience of being a redhead versus blonde, saying, “Red, it’s a gorgeous color but I’ve always want to style it one way: classic, waves. I feel so comfortable being blonde and much more like a ‘cool girl.’”