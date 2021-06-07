Beyoncé and Jay-Z prove they are still madly in love while sitting courtside at a basketball game

Undoubtedly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most solid couples in the entertainment world. Recently, the pair flew to the rapper’s home state to enjoy the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center.

On several occasions, the superstars cuddled and showed affection while sitting courtside, proving they are still madly in love. During the night, the “Formation” singer snuggled up to her husband and even rested her face on his shoulder while the 51-year-old rapper touched her leg and held her hand.

©GettyImages



Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on June 05, 2021 in New York City.

Beyoncé wore a black minidress for the date night under a studded David Koma jacket and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. She also kept her black mask on and rocked straight hair. Jay-Z matched his wife by also wearing black.

The couple has been married for 13 years and is known for attending basketball games. During the events, we can often see Jay-Z holding or rubbing his wife‘s leg or foot; therefore, fans started a rumor that the reason behind it is because allegedly Beyoncé “has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her.”

Immediately after the rumor started to spread, Beyoncé’s mom took social media to deny it. “When you love someone and like them, you just want to touch them,” Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote, sharing a collage of their courtside PDA moments. ”Me and Richard are always touching, even if it‘s just our feet! Yeah!! That’s what you do! For those of you who don’t understand, Try it; sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!”

She added, “So comical people saying she has anxiety in public, and that‘s why he touches her! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something weird !!! Stop that!!!!!”

“BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That‘s a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here,” she concluded.