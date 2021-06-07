Kim Kardashian is not backing up! The star wants to divorce Kanye West

Although Kim Kardashian said she feels like a “failure” after filing for divorce from Kanye West, sources close to the star claim that she is is not backing up, and the process will continue. The insider told People that Kim has no regrets for going ahead with her choice of ending her nearly seven years marriage.
“Kim is doing great,” the source said. “She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though.” The source added, “She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.”
During an episode of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star and entrepreneur got emotional, confessing to her sisters that she feels stuck in the same place. Adding that Kanye “moves to a different state every year” and she has “to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job,” in reference to their time apart between the rapper’s ranch in Wyoming and their mansion in Los Angeles.
“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says.
According to Khloé Kardashian, Kim has been struggling behind the cameras, even talking about a “huge fight” with Kanye before their trip, as she redirects her “sadness, anger and frustration.” Kim also had a breakdown, saying “I can’t do this anymore,” and explaining that she feels like a loser, but still wants to be happy.
According to E! News, the reality TV star filed on Friday, Feb. 19, after months of private turmoil. “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” an insider shared with the media site. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”
According to the publication, the 40-year-old businesswoman and also mother of four was hesitant to proceed for her children’s sake. “She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” the source explained.
“It’s not about the marriage anymore; she’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them,” added the source. “Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out.
Page Six reported that Kardashian allegedly hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser. “They are keeping it low-key, but they are done,” a source told the publication in January. They also noted that West remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch instead of spending Christmas with the family.
Katie Holmes was seen out for the first time since her breakup
Kim Kardashian feels like a ‘failure’ following emotional divorce from Kanye West
Brad Pitt wins joint custody of his children amid legal battle with Angelia Jolie
The source claims that Kardashian asked him to go there so they can live separate lives and figure out the divorce. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the person said.