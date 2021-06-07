Street Style - New York City - December 2018

HARD TIMES

Kim Kardashian feels like a ‘failure’ following emotional divorce from Kanye West



Kim Kardashian is opening up about the aftermath of her divorce to Kanye West, admitting to her sisters that she feels like a failure for not making her marriage work.

The reality star and entrepreneur gets emotional in the new episode of  Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessing she feels stuck in the same place.

Adding that Kanye “moves to a different state every year” and she has “to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job,” in reference to their time apart between the rapper’s ranch in Wyoming and their mansion in Los Angeles.

 

The emotional conversation takes place in Lake Tahoe during one of their family trips, with the mother of four getting real about her feelings and sharing her difficult situation, as this is her third failed marriage.

“He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming,” she says.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend The Travis Scott Astroworld Tour At The Forum©GettyImages

Khloe shares her perspective with the viewers, revealing that Kim has been struggling behind the cameras, even talking about a “huge fight” with Kanye before their trip, as she redirects her “sadness, anger and frustration.”

Kim is also shown having a breakdown and saying “I can’t do this anymore,” explaining that she feels like a loser, but still wants to be happy.

