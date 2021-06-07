Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker sharing throwback photo with a heartfelt message

Although the Fast & Furious saga continues without Paul Walker, the late actor is still remembered by his co-stars. Recently, Vin Diesel took social media to honor Walker’s name and career by sharing a throwback photo with a heartfelt message ahead of the F9 premiere.

“Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel,” wrote Diesel on his Instagram account. “Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose, and ultimately gratitude.”

The 53-year-old actor also described his relationship with Walker as an “eternal brotherhood” that “is a blessing beyond words.” Diesel is also hopeful that Paul Walker is watching over all of them with joy. “Hope to make you proud... All love, Always,” he concluded.

F9 will hit theaters on June 25, with familiar faces such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. According to the Verge, the storyline of F9 will be centered around Torreto and his group confronting his younger brother, who is played by John Cena. “Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before,” reveals the press release.

On November 30, 2013, the world learned the tragic news that Paul Walker had passed away at the age of 40 in a single-car crash alongside friend and driver Roger Rodas. The pair were leaving from a charity event in which Walker helped raise funds for the victims of Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in the Philipines.

On the day of the tragedy, Rodas was driving his 2005 Porsche Carrera GT in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, when the car crashed into a concrete lamp post and two trees. The impact made the vehicle catch fire, killing both. Rodas died of multiple trauma, while Walker died from trauma and burns.