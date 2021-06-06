Eva Longoria making son Santi crack up is the cutest video ever

Eva Longoria is a comedian according to her son Santiago Baston. The 47-year-old powerhouse shared an adorable throwback video of her making the two-year-old crack up on Saturday, June 5, and it’s infectious to say the least. “I’m the world’s greatest comedian, according to Santi!” she exclaimed in the caption. The Desperate Housewives alum sings and makes silly noises to her giddy baby who sits in his high chair and lovingly stares into his mom’s eyes.

Eva’s caption is on point, with Santi in stitches over her little at-home comedy act. While the tiny tot has a book open in front of him, his attention is fully on his famous mom. His laughter is so hearty that Eva herself begins to join in at one point. He seems to say “dada” at the end and points to behind the camera.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were filled with joy from the sweet moment. Stars like Jaime Camil, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Amaury Nolasco and Lola Ponce left lots of emojis in the comment section. “He laugh like you, with abandon,” Ana Navarro-Cárdenas astutely wrote.