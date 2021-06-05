Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s kids look all grown up in new photos

Jennifer Lopez is crazy about her “coconuts.” The 51-year-old superstar kicked off the weekend on Friday, June 4 by sharing a carousel of her and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme, both 13. She put a pair of coconut emojis in the caption, referencing her longtime nickname for the duo. From flying in a private jet to enjoying sweet moments at home, the photo dump was a lovely little treat for fans.

The first photo is a selfie Jen took of her and Max on a private plane. She does duck lips for the camera as her only son plays a video game by her side. An epic untouched collection of snacks can be seen in the background of the lounging pair.

Jen’s second snap features her and daughter Emme snuggled up. Seemingly at home, the mommy-daughter duo are all smiles in the photo as they laugh at something on JLo’s phone. They match in jeans, with Jennifer notably donning a gold necklace with her initials.

The final photo shows both of the Hustlers star’s children together. Emme and Max are cuddled up under a blanket in a hanging pod chair possibly watching or reading something. Emme lovingly cradles Max in the picture, showing their unbreakable bond. JLo’s longtime stylist Mariel Haenn offered an accurate comment, writing: “coconut pod.”

Jennifer’s followers love seeing her little angels with fans and celebrity friends alike filling the comment section with lots of kind words. Rita Ora and Kristin Chenoweth were among her famous friends to send love and coconuts. This is the first time Lopez has shared some snaps of her kids since May. They have no doubt been going through a difficult time with their mom and Alex Rodriguez’s public split .