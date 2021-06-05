Suits star Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario welcome baby in secret

Congratulations, Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario! The Suits leading man and Pretty Little Liars alum welcomed their second child in secret on May 15. Almost a month later on Friday, June 4, Troian publicly announced the news with a lovely black-and-white Instagram photo, writing: “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.” The delightful portrait was taken at home by her husband “papa @halfadams.”

Patrick also shared the happy news on his page, opting for an adorable picture of their tiny tot holding his finger. “+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams,” he wrote in the caption. “May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

Mum was the word on Troian’s second pregnancy, but it seems she and their royal pal Meghan Markle, also pregnant, were on a similar timeline. Famous friends like her Pretty Little Liars loved ones Marlene King, Lucy Hale and Janel Parish filled the comments section with well wishes. Adam’s TV family was also present, with Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty leaving lots of heart emojis.

The private pair are already parents to two-year-old daughter Aurora who was born in October of 2018. Troian opened up about motherhood ahead of giving birth again, writing on Mother’s Day: “To the magical creature that somehow decided I was the body to come through. You have given me the greatest gift on earth. I don’t know what the hell I was doing before you. But I do know there were a lot less interesting selfies on my phone. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama.”