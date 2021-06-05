natalia bryant

Congratulations

Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe Bryant at her graduation with touching tribute

The late Lakers’ icon was at his daughter’s high school graduation in spirit

 Vanessa and  Kobe Bryant’s daughter  Natalia Bryant is officially a high school graduate. The 18-year-old model on the rise walked across the stage and accepted her diploma on Friday, June 4 as her family cheered her on. Mom Vanessa touted several photos and videos of her girl on social media, saying how proud they all are of her. One Instagram post featured a closeup of Natalia’s graduation cap decor. The glittering cap was bedazzled with the colors and logos of her next school: University of Southern California. It also featured a moving homage to her late and legendary father Kobe.

 
A famous quote from her dad was painted along the edges of the cap, reading: “Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise.” It was a meaningful message for the graduate after her challenging year and a half. Her father Kobe and sister Gianna, 13, tragically died in a helicopter accident in January of 2020 alongside seven others.

Despite all of their trials, Vanesa and loved ones made this a special day for Natalia and ensured she knew everyone was with her. Alongside a video of the student making her walk of passage, Vanessa wrote: “Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way.”

Afterward, the family seemed to gather for a lovely graduation dinner party. The celebration had a waterfront view, lots of balloons and celebrity friends like “auntie”  Ciara.

See all of the photos and videos from Natalia’s special day here:

 
 

Her graduation walk:

 

Proud mom:

 

Officially a high school grad:

 

Grad pod:

 
 

Little cheerleaders:

 

After party:

 
 
 
 

Congratulations, Natalia!

