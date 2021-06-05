Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe Bryant at her graduation with touching tribute

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant is officially a high school graduate. The 18-year-old model on the rise walked across the stage and accepted her diploma on Friday, June 4 as her family cheered her on. Mom Vanessa touted several photos and videos of her girl on social media, saying how proud they all are of her. One Instagram post featured a closeup of Natalia’s graduation cap decor. The glittering cap was bedazzled with the colors and logos of her next school: University of Southern California. It also featured a moving homage to her late and legendary father Kobe.

A famous quote from her dad was painted along the edges of the cap, reading: “Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise.” It was a meaningful message for the graduate after her challenging year and a half. Her father Kobe and sister, 13, tragically died in a helicopter accident in January of 2020 alongside seven others.