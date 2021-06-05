Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe Bryant at her graduation with touching tribute

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant is officially a high school graduate. The 18-year-old model on the rise walked across the stage and accepted her diploma on Friday, June 4 as her family cheered her on. Mom Vanessa touted several photos and videos of her girl on social media, saying how proud they all are of her. One Instagram post featured a closeup of Natalia’s graduation cap decor. The glittering cap was bedazzled with the colors and logos of her next school: University of Southern California. It also featured a moving homage to her late and legendary father Kobe.
Despite all of their trials, Vanesa and loved ones made this a special day for Natalia and ensured she knew everyone was with her. Alongside a video of the student making her walk of passage, Vanessa wrote: “Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way.”
Afterward, the family seemed to gather for a lovely graduation dinner party. The celebration had a waterfront view, lots of balloons and celebrity friends like “auntie” Ciara.
