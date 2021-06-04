Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant are still friends following controversial breakup

It seems like everything is in the past for Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant!

The former “it” couple made headlines almost two decades ago, following their highly publicized relationship and their controversial breakup, involving a scandal with sex worker Divine Brown in 1995.

The British stars were together for 13 years and endured personal issues while being in the public eye, before amicably splitting for good in 2000.

Now Elizabeth is opening up about their time together and their new friendly relationship, admitting they “went through so much together.”

The actress revealed the details during her latest appearance on the People in the 90’s podcast, confessing that after thinking about it “one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life.”

She also explained that although they haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, they have a strong friendship, and they are “always very aware that there are other people” in their lives.

Hugh is also a very important person in her professional life, as she also said she goes “to him for advice on scripts.”