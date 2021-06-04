Sophie Turner shocks fans with Pride Month post: ‘Time isn’t straight and neither am I’

Sophie Turner is celebrating the beginning of Pride Month by confusing fans with a post that could count as her coming out.

On Wednesday, June 2, the Game of Thrones album posted about Pride Month on her Instagram Story, possibly revealing something previously unknown about her. In the post, Turner wrote, “It‘s mothaf***ing #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” along with several Pride-themed stickers, including some that read, “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.”

While these stickers could just be decorations of support for others, the post did prompt fans online to share their support for what they assumed was Turner coming out as bisexual.

SOPHIE TURNER CONFIRMED BI??? HAPPY PRIDE I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/dA42TIVLdm — mollie (@whoisspiderman) June 1, 2021

While Turner hasn’t commented on the speculation about her sexuality following the post, this isn’t the first time she’s hinted toward being bisexual.

Back in 2019, the actress revealed that she has had romantic encounters with women in the past and said she’s not attracted to just one gender.

“Everyone experiments,” Turner told Rolling Stone at the time. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

It’s no surprise that people loved to see Sophie possibly confirming she’s bisexual, but as we all know, she’s already found her life partner in husband Joe Jonas.

The actress and the musician got married in May 2019 in an intimate, secret ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands before holding a larger ceremony nearly two months later, saying “I do” once again in France surrounded by family and friends.

A little over a year later, the couple welcomed their first child together — daughter Willa, now 10 months — in July 2020. While the couple have posted about Sophie being pregnant and the pair becoming parents, they still haven’t posted any photos of their daughter.