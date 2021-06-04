Kim Kardashian stores ‘every look, every dress’ she has ever worn in an impressive archive closet

There’s no doubt that anything Kim Kardashian wears becomes a trend, and although fashion comes and goes, for the reality tv star, her looks are more than transient.

During an episode of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 40-year-old socialite and businesswoman gave fans a tour of her impressive archive closet and how she cherishes and keeps everything organized.

Kardashian invited Scott Disick to her fashion archive to help her select an item for the family time capsule. The treasure will stay buried in Khloé Kardashian’s backyard. “Oh my gosh, this is so fun to see,” Kim said. “So my sisters explained that they want to do a time capsule, and I think it’s such a cute idea. I really do. So I’m going to see if I have a little Keeping Up with the Kardashians memento that I can put in this time capsule.”

The closet has tons of racks filled with Kim’s iconic looks and designer pieces, including the lavender bridesmaid gown she wore to Khloé‘s wedding to Lamar Odom, plus her Met Gala looks.

The mom of four also has boxes with magazines, fragrances, and more. “Oh my god, guys, I have the best archive,” Kim said. Each outfit is stored in protective garment bags and are labeled with photos of the event she attended.

Kim also asked Scott if he remembered where she wore certain pieces; when Disick couldn’t recall, she said it was during “Kourtney and Kim Take New York season 1, no season 2. I blended with the chair!” she joked.

“I mean, this is its own time capsule. I’ve saved everything. So I have every look, every dress, every event. I love it cause it’s like going down memory lane,” Kim said. “It’s all so special just to see it.”

After spending quite a bit of time going through her precious memories, Kim decided to grab a bottle of her first-ever fragrance. “First of all, it’s literally one of my favorites, but it’s also the first project that I worked on without my sisters. I feel like it was such a big part of this show,” she explained. “That was a huge deal for me to step out and do a venture on my own when I didn’t really have the confidence.”