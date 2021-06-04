Khloé Kardashian claims shady contractor ‘ran off’ with her and mom Kris Jenner’s mansions

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 3, Khloé Kardashian revealed that a shady contractor essentially tried to steal the houses her and her mother, Kris Jenner, were building from the ground up.

“You know the contractors ran off with our houses? So we don’t have houses currently,” Khloé said in the beginning of the episode.

The Good American founder went onto explain that she and Kris had run a background check on him and found a “35-page rap sheet” but that her mother wanted to use him anyway--even though Khloé “was not comfortable.”

“We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet,” she told her sisters. “I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they’ve been on a stand still.”

Kardashian further explained the situation in her confessional, adding that they aren’t even allowed to visit their own houses because of this whole situation.

“A contractor left with our deeds, a lot of our money, and we’re not allowed to go onto our properties,” she said. “So we can’t even have a contractor take over while we’re trying to get our deeds back or close escrow. And we can’t even take him to court right now due to COVID. So we have to work everything out by mediation first. It just f***ing sucks.”

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Khloé’s estate cost her $17 million, while Kris’ was even more expensive at $20 million. The mother-daughter duo bought side-by-side homes in their longtime neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California.