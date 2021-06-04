Ben Affleck’s dad had ‘no idea’ about his reunion with Jennifer Lopez

While it may seem like everyone is following Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck as closely as possible, there’s someone who actually had no idea any of this was going on--and he just so happens to be Affleck’s father.

The Justice League star’s dad, Timothy Affleck, spoke with The US Sun on Friday, revealing that he had “no idea” the once-engaged couple were back together after spending 17 years apart.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” he said. “But I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share.”

Timothy, who is also father to actor Casey Affleck, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented him from seeing his children, suggesting that’s why he might be out of the loop on Ben’s recent romance.

“I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID,” he explained.

He also went on to say that reports of his son pining for Lopez long before their reunion are totally false.

“I’ve never heard of all that nonsense,” the 77-year-old insisted.

While the rest of us have been watching Bennifer closely over the past couple months, it’s not too surprising that Affleck’s dad isn’t quite in the loop just yet, since their rekindled relationship has moved so quickly.

The Argo star and the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer were first spotted together back in April, shortly after she ended her engagement to retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez have been going back and forth between Miami and Los Angeles over the past couple weeks in an effort to get re-aquatinted. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that Lopez spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck while she was there.