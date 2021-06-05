Madonna’s dad Silvio Ciccone turns 90 and celebrates with her children

Madonna’s dad Silvio Ciccone just celebrated a big birthday and had his grandchildren were there to help him celebrate. On Thursday the singer shared photos and videos of her dad’s 90th birthday on social media showing the family’s festivities at his Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan. Without the 90-year-old there would be no Madonna so the man is pretty iconic. Madonna has 6 children, Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twin daughters Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone. Everyone seemed to be having fun at the party except Rocco who may not have attended. Madonna shared a bit of her father’s story as an Italian immigrant in the caption writing “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had. He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.”

On Wednesday Madonna shared another video in honor of her dad who she referred to as “Heavenly Father” in the caption. The adorable video showed Silvio leading Madonna and her team in prayer before going up on stage during her 2004 Re-Invention World Tour. After her father’s touching prayer, Madonna looks over to him and warns, “Dad, I’m going to swear now. Don’t be upset okay?” Before continuing, “We’re gonna tear the roof off this f***er—oooh!….. Because I am the queen... and because he is [my] dad.”

Silvio was born in 1931 and was an Italian immigrant from Pacentro. He worked as an engineer for Chrysler and General Motors and was previously married to Madonna’s mom, Madonna Fortin who gave birth to six children. Her mother passed away in December 1963 after battling breast cancer and her father had a huge impact on the singer. Her father remarried the family housekeeper Joan Gustafson in 1996 and had two more children.