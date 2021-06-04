Lizzo tries the new watermelon and mustard trend to find out if it’s ‘bussin or disgusting’

If you’re on TikTok you probably saw the new taste trend going around that involves watermelon and mustard. And that‘s it. It’s a pretty easy snack but the combination has people’s stomachs turning at the thought. But there are always brave soldiers ready to try it out for themselves, and one of those people was Lizzo. On June 1st the singer saw the original video posted by TikTok user @yayayayummy and recorded herself quickly getting out of bed and to the kitchen to prepare the dish. “Welcome to ‘Is it Bussin’ or is it Disgusting?” The singer named her impromptu taste test show.

“Alright, I’ve been seeing this sh** on the internet. Mustard and Watermelon,” Lizzo said. The flutist had a perfectly ripe watermelon and added some classic yellow French mustard on top of one of the slices. After taking a few bites she looked slightly disgusted then confused and said “I don’t understand. Hold on.” She poured more on the slice and gave it another try and yelled “huh?” As if it almost started to taste good. In the end, she said she ended up eating the rest with Tajin. So far Lizzo’s video has 23 million views and 4.5 million likes.

The challenge has food blogs everywhere doing the challenge. It’s not the first time watermelon has found itself in the middle of a controversy. Back in 2018 the “Watermelon Ham” was invented and marketed as a Thanksgiving substitute.